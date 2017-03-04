Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Fine Film

San Francisco Opera's 2008 film
of Puccini's 'La bohème',
reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

 

On 1 March 2017 Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts showed San Francisco Opera's 2008 film of La bohème featuring a cast unlikely ever to be heard live in Arizona. Conductor Nicola Luisotti gave us a lyrical, poetic rendition of Puccini's sentimental score. Luisotti knows how to shape a work. This Bohème was in excellent form and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra played with great beauty of tone...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 March 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

GIACOMO PUCCINI

LA BOHEME

ARIZONA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA

2008

NICOLA LUISOTTI

MICHAEL YEARGAN

DUANE SCHULER

PIOTR BECZALA

DALE TRAVIS

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Rusalka >>

 

 

 

 