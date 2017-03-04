|
A Fine Film
San Francisco Opera's 2008 film
of Puccini's 'La bohème',
reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN
On 1 March 2017 Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts showed San Francisco Opera's 2008 film of La bohème featuring a cast unlikely ever to be heard live in Arizona. Conductor Nicola Luisotti gave us a lyrical, poetic rendition of Puccini's sentimental score. Luisotti knows how to shape a work. This Bohème was in excellent form and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra played with great beauty of tone...
