Public Taste

Madrigals from Monteverdi's
Venice period -
highly recommended
by GERALD FENECH

'Paul Agnew and his famous choristers give highly exciting performances, with every poetic nuance exploited to maximum musical effect.'

 Monteverdi Madrigali Vol 3, Venezia. Les Arts Florissants / Paul Agnew. © 2017 harmonia mundi musique sas

Born in 1567, Claudio Monteverdi is considered as having been responsible for bridging the Renaissance and Baroque periods, thus launching Italian music towards the heights achieved by Vivaldi, Corelli and Manfredini, among others. When he died in 1643, the Baroque period was already well established, indeed, he witnessed the sonorous polyphony of the Ars Perfecta being superceded by the birth of modern dramatic music. Little did he realize that he was mainly responsible for this transition...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 7 March 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

