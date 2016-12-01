Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

A Mystic Island

Arvo Pärt's
'Canon of Repentance' -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'... Daniel Reuss and Cappella Amsterdam more than do justice to the distilled purity and sublime beauty of this work.'

 Arvo Pärt: Kanon Pokajanen. Cappella Amsterdam / Daniel Reuss. © 2016 harmonia mundi musique sas

Arvo Pärt (born 1935) is undoubtedly Estonia's twentieth century composer 'par excellence'. But it is only since 1970, the year Pärt converted to the Orthodox religion, that his stature has grown immensely. Indeed, since that year, a large number of works with religious inspiration have flowed from the composer's pen...

Copyright © 14 April 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

