What was the Problem?

John Fulljames' visually engaging production of

Rimsky-Korsakov's 'The Snow Maiden'

at Opera North, reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

Rimsky-Korsakov's opera The Snow Maiden is based, via a play by Alexander Ostrovsky, on the Russian myth of springtime and rebirth embodied in the tale of Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden herself), the daughter of Frost and Spring, who is drawn to the warmth of human love only to be destroyed by it.

John Fulljames' visually engaging production for Opera North (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, UK, 24 March 2017) echoed the story's interlacing of the every-day and mythological worlds, with computer graphics projecting frost patterns and other nature images onto a front-of-stage gauze between scenes, and folk-customs spilling into the clothing factory setting. (We've seen those sewing machines before, haven't we.)