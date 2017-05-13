Zip and Enthusiasm

Members of the Kanneh-Mason family

playing at the Belper Arts Festival,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Look out, world, here come the Kanneh-Masons. Where pianist Isata and cellist Sheku have blazed the trail, their younger siblings are coming up close behind.

On this occasion, part of the Belper Festival (St Peter's Church, Belper, Derbyshire, UK, 7 May 2017), violinists Konya and Aminata, and cellist Jeneba began with a string trio transcribed from four of Mozart's twenty-five pieces for three basset-horns, K 438b. There was a wonderful freshness to their playing, and I don't think I've seen so much intent eye-contact even from a number of professional chamber groups...