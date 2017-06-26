|
A Bitter-sweet Lyric Comedy
'Arabella' from Festival Strauss in Leipzig,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
Leipzig has never been the capital of Saxony: the King and the Court had their residence in Dresden. However, since the Middle Ages, it has been the main commercial and financial center. It is now a flourishing town of nearly half a million residents, and culture has an important place in its life. It was Richard Wagner's birthplace, and where J S Bach, Mendelssohn Robert Schumann and Clara Wieck lived...
Copyright © 26 June 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy