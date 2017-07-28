Very Human

Carlo Boccadoro's chamber opera 'Shi',

based on Matteo Ricci's Jesuit mission in China,

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Macerata Opera Festival (20 July-14 August 2017) operates in two very different theatres: a small, elegant baroque opera house inside the city and a huge open-air space (originally built for a local sport event). Generally, the festival opens in the larger area. This year the inauguration was in the baroque house with a world premiere. I was there on 20 July and this review is based on that performance of the opera Shi, which in Mandarin, means 'it must be done'...