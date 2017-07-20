A Keen Interest

A new 'Turandot' at the Puccini Festival,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

The annual Puccini Festival has reached its sixty third edition. This summer it lasts from 14 July until 30 August 2017. The Festival proposes prevalently but not solely the works of Giacomo Puccini, produced by the Festival itself, taking place in the 3,500 seat theatre in Torre del Lago near Viareggio on the shores of Lake Massaciuccoli. This summer a section is devoted to France and within this section, there is a world premiere of a new opera on Jeanne d'Arc...