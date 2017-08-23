The Panoply of Power

Aribert Reimann's 'Lear' at Salzburg,

experienced by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

One good tradition of the Salzburg Summer Festival is to perform a contemporary opera by a living composer. I timed my arrival to see and hear Lear by Aribert Reimann [on 20 August 2017]. Last year's The Exterminating Angel by Thomas Adès was a world premiere, but Lear had been first performed at Munich's National Theatre in 1978 when Reimann, now eighty-one years old, was still relatively young. Yet, based on Shakespeare's King Lear tragedy, it deals with the difficulties of ageing, of giving power to others and of receiving no gratitude but betrayal...