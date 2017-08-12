Third Time Lucky

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports on the

first performance of the original version of

Rossini's 'Siege of Corinth'

A world premiere (of sorts) was chosen for the inauguration of the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) in Pesaro on 10 August 2017. The opera was not entirely new: Le Siège de Corinthe had been staged on 9 October 1826 at the Académie Royale de Musique. Even then, it was not entirely new. The libretto and most of the music were based on Maometto Secondo, which had been presented in Naples in 1820, albeit for only one performance because it was so innovative, both musically and dramatically, that it became a major fiasco...