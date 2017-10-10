A Surreal Atmosphere

Daniel Auber's 'Fra Diavolo' is back in Rome,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Fra Diavolo, ou L'hôtellerie de Terracine (Fra Diavolo, or The Inn of Terracina) by Daniel Auber returned to Rome's Opera House on 8 October 2017 after more than a century. I was in the audience on the opening night. Auber's opera had been seen and heard occasionally in minor opera houses or by travelling companies in Rome during last century. This production is a joint venture with Teatro Massimo di Palermo, where the plan is to stage it in 2018...