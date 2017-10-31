Expressive Presence

Mendelssohn, Mozart, Judith Weir and Beethoven

from Derby Concert Orchestra,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Derby Concert Orchestra has championed Judith Weir on two previous occasions, with performances of the The Welcome Arrival of Rain and the song-cycle Natural History. This time (St Peter's Church, Littleover, Derby, UK, 14 October 2017) it was Heroic Strokes of the Bow, a work prompted by the title — not so much the picture itself — of one of Paul Klee's best-known paintings. The music gradually coalesces around a series of abrupt, isolated gestures, and the silences that punctuate this opening section were charged with expectation...