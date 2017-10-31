Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Expressive Presence

Mendelssohn, Mozart, Judith Weir and Beethoven
from Derby Concert Orchestra,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Derby Concert Orchestra has championed Judith Weir on two previous occasions, with performances of the The Welcome Arrival of Rain and the song-cycle Natural History. This time (St Peter's Church, Littleover, Derby, UK, 14 October 2017) it was Heroic Strokes of the Bow, a work prompted by the title — not so much the picture itself — of one of Paul Klee's best-known paintings. The music gradually coalesces around a series of abrupt, isolated gestures, and the silences that punctuate this opening section were charged with expectation...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 31 October 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

DERBY CONCERT ORCHESTRA

JUDITH WEIR

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

DERBY

DERBYSHIRE

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        La fanciulla del West >>

 

 

 

 