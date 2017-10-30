Music and Vision homepage

A Unique Journey

Boris Giltburg
plays Rachmaninov -
delighting
GERALD FENECH

'... the soloist is consistently hands on on these challenging scores and his sense of timing and innate feeling for shaping grand tunes are effectively relayed.'

 Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 2. © 2017 Naxos Rights US Inc

Certainly one of the most popular concertos of all time, Rachmaninov's C minor can be safely regarded as a pivotal work in the composer's career. It was this great piece that launched afresh his career after almost four years of silence and despair, following the First Symphony's disastrous premiere in 1897. The concerto was eagerly awaited by both audiences and critics, and they were not disappointed...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 30 October 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

