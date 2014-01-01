|
Classical Music Agony Aunt ALICE McVEIGH
incites riotous behaviour on behalf of serious music
Hi all,
I've been wildly busy finishing my latest novel (read about it on www.alicemcveigh.com) which is by now befuddling several famous agents.
In the meantime, this:
THE DEVALUATION OF MUSIC — IT'S WORSE THAN YOU THINK
This article, by Craig Havighurst, has to be one of the most cogent articles on classical music I've ever read. For me it hits every button...
Copyright © 27 October 2017
Alice McVeigh, Kent UK