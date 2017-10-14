Too Many Notes?

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Dohnányi, Mozart and Brahms

from the Rogeri Ensemble

Exactly how many ensembles does cellist Katherine Jenkinson play with? The latest of her now regular start-of-the-season appearances for Derby Chamber Music (Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 6 October 2017) was as a member of string quintet the Rogeri Ensemble alongside violinists Simon Smith and Dominic Moore, and viola-players Jon Thorne and Rose Redgrave.

But it was a trio that kicked off, in Dohnányi's engagingly unpretentious Serenade, Op 10...