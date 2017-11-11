Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Magically Realised

Ravel's 'L'Enfant et les Sortilèges'
and Janáček's 'Osud',
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

After the well-trodden path of 'Cav and Pag', the touring version of Opera North's Six Little Greats season serves up two piquantly contrasting pairs. First comes Ravel's childhood fantasy L'Enfant et les Sortilèges and Janáček's semi-autobiographical Osud (Fate) (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, UK, 2 November 2017).

Ravel kept in touch with his inner child in adult life, and projected all his understanding onto Colette's story of the naughty boy who begins to grow up when the objects and creatures he has tormented start biting back...

Copyright © 11 November 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

