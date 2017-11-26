Music and Vision homepage

 

A Momentous Experience

Thomas Adès' 'The Exterminating Angel'
in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera,
reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

 

Thomas Adès conducted the American premiere of his newest opera The Exterminating Angel at the Met. This reviewer saw its HD transmission in Arizona on Saturday 18 November 2017. Adès based his opera on Luis Buñuel's darkly amusing 1962 film El Ángel Exterminador, and he wrote both arias and ensembles for the huge cast of soloists called for in the story.

The Exterminating Angel is Thomas Adès' first new opera in more than a decade and since 2004, when he wrote The Tempest, the scope and depth of his work has increased enormously...

Copyright © 26 November 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

