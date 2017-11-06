A Great Start

Freddie Meyers' new opera 'A Sketch of Slow Time'

impresses ALICE McVEIGH

Freddie Meyers' brand-new opera [performed 2 and 3 November 2017 at the Jacqueline du Pré Building, Oxford University, UK] is based around the fascinating history of Arnold Schoenberg's marital crisis: the affair between his close friend, Richard Gerstl (an artist) and Mathilde Schoenberg, beginning with the affair's inception, and ending with the aftermath of Gerstl's suicide. The libretto was apparently either inspired by, or else directly lifted from, extant letters between the principals — at the end, to shocking dramatic effect. In the programme, Meyers scripted a short and cogent essay about his method of extrapolating from available sources, while acknowledging the fact that the Schoenbergs would have been furious at him, having been desperate to keep the scandal under wraps during their lifetimes.

Although the Jacqueline du Pré hall is not huge, its acoustic is so glowy that Steven Isserlis and other musical luminaries regularly perform there...