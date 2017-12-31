

Heart-wrenching Scenes Leonardo Vinci's

'Didone Abbandonata' -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH 'Superbly performed and recorded, this set is a must for all opera lovers who are genuinely interested in discovering a work that has been hidden for too long despite its extreme beauty.'

One of the best composers in early eighteenth century Italy was Leonardo Vinci. Born in Strongoli in the Calabria region circa 1690, practically nothing is known about his childhood and adolescence, and much of his adult life remains shrouded in mystery. What we do know is that he loved adventure, and maybe this carefree attitude led to his early death in 1730, perhaps due to poison...