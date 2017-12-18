

Sensitive Direction Gustav Mahler's

'Das Klagende Lied' -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE '... a fine performance of a somewhat little-known work.'

This work, one of my favourites, was written by a young Mahler at the beginning of his career. I had an early Haitink recording of it, where only parts two and three were performed. I always thought Mahler had destroyed the first section of the work, but happily this is not the case. He started to write Das Klagende Lied when he was only eighteen and completed it two years later in 1880...