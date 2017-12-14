Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Joy and Wonder

Merton College Oxford's
new Christmas CD -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'The singing is not only exquisite but has that sense of magic and glory that instills in one's spirit a genuine feeling of hope for a true fraternal love among all men.'

 O Holy Night - A Merton Christmas. © 2017 Delphian Records Ltd

It's the time of the Christmas Carol, we sing and make merry, and, maybe, we find a little time of inspiration to appreciate what Christmas really is, but do we really know the origins of this popular genre? At once sacred and profane, pagan and Christian, a solemn song or a lively dance, the Christmas Carol is a mixture of musical forms, a paradox of conflicting ideas and origins. The first carol might have been composed by the angels on that first Christmas night, when they announced the birth of the Redeemer, Christ Jesus, to the shepherds tending their flocks on the slopes of Bethlehem...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 December 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

O HOLY NIGHT - A MERTON CHRISTMAS

DELPHIAN RECORDS LTD

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

DAVID WILLCOCKS

BOB CHILCOTT

ADOLPHE ADAM

ARTHUR SULLIVAN

MORTEN LAURIDSEN

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       The Snow Queen >>

 

 

 

 