Ensemble

Impish Undercurrents

Prokofiev, Hummel, Sibelius and Mendelssohn from
Clare Hammond, Sinfonia Viva and Duncan Ward,
found irresistible by MIKE WHEELER

 

Prokofiev had his tongue in his cheek when he gave the name 'Classical' to his first symphony, which both celebrates his Haydn-Mozart models and subverts them at the same time. Sinfonia Viva and conductor Duncan Ward (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 29 November 2017) turned in a spruce, dapper performance which missed nothing of the impish undercurrents. The first movement's crispness, finesse and buoyancy, was matched by elegance and poise in the second...

Copyright © 19 December 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

SERGEI PROKOFIEV

JEAN SIBELIUS

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

DUNCAN WARD

SINFONIA VIVA

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

