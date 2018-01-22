

Many Positives Brahms' Requiem

GERALD FENECH '... this four-hand arrangement has a captivating, translucent sound-world that transports the listener into the realms of contemplative existence; an exercise in meditative tranquility.'

One of Brahms' most popular works and undoubtedly his greatest choral piece is Ein deutsches Requiem. Premiered in its complete seven movements on 18 February 1869 in Leipzig, the Requiem was a great success despite some initial critical reservations.

The work was soon enthusiastically sought out by choral societies all over Europe not least in Britain, where choral singing is regarded as the lifeblood of the nation...