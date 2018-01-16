Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Sublime Romanticism

Valery Gergiev conducts Tchaikovsky's 'Iolanta',
impressing GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

The National Academy of Santa Cecilia celebrated the one hundred and twenty fifth anniversary of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's death with a festival using the composer's name. This took place on six intensive days from 11 to 16 January when the principal conductor of the St Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre, Valery Gergiev, was always with the baton. He conducted two different orchestras: on the first three nights (11-13 January), the symphonic orchestra of the National Academy and on the last three nights (14-16 January), his own St Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra. On offer on the first three nights was the one act opera Iolanta, the last of Tchaikovsky's ten operas...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 January 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

IOLANTA

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

VALERY GERGIEV

RUSSIA

ACCADEMIA NAZIONALE DI SANTA CECILIA

ROME

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Bruckner and Glass >>

 

 

 

 