|
Sublime Romanticism
Valery Gergiev conducts Tchaikovsky's 'Iolanta',
impressing GIUSEPPE PENNISI
The National Academy of Santa Cecilia celebrated the one hundred and twenty fifth anniversary of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's death with a festival using the composer's name. This took place on six intensive days from 11 to 16 January when the principal conductor of the St Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre, Valery Gergiev, was always with the baton. He conducted two different orchestras: on the first three nights (11-13 January), the symphonic orchestra of the National Academy and on the last three nights (14-16 January), his own St Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra. On offer on the first three nights was the one act opera Iolanta, the last of Tchaikovsky's ten operas...
Copyright © 16 January 2018
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy