A Dramatic Passion
GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to
Bernardo Pasquini's 'La Sete di Cristo'
In this magazine, I have occasionally reviewed baroque Roman music — eg 'A Great Revival', 15 January 2017, 'The Right Touch', 8 October 2016 and 'Praise and Attention', 21 September 2010. It is less known than Venetian, Neapolitan or Bolognese baroque music. It developed a rather special style: terse, dramatic, less lush and flowery than other expressions of baroque music in the seventeenth century...
Copyright © 29 January 2018
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy