Bartók Pizzicato Gun Shots
Vivaldi, Edgar Meyer and Beethoven
from Joshua Bell and the
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
impress MIKE WHEELER
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is not so much an orchestra, more a super-sized chamber ensemble. In a vivid account of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Musical Director Joshua Bell was standing at the front but otherwise very much first among equals. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 January 2018.)
Copyright © 2 February 2018
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK