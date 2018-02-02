Bartók Pizzicato Gun Shots

Vivaldi, Edgar Meyer and Beethoven

from Joshua Bell and the

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

impress MIKE WHEELER

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is not so much an orchestra, more a super-sized chamber ensemble. In a vivid account of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Musical Director Joshua Bell was standing at the front but otherwise very much first among equals. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 January 2018.)