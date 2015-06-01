

An Adventurous Release Piano music by

William Hurlstone -

commended by

GERALD FENECH 'Kenji Fujimura extracts every ounce of fantasy and imagination from this wistful yet intriguing repertoire, and his sensitivity and lightheartedness make the music yield all its youthful zest and fresh-faced poetry.'

William Hurlstone belongs to a group of English composers whose premature death denied posterity of what might have been. Indeed, such names as Ernest Farrar, Walter Leigh and George Butterworth readily come to mind, but Hurlstone's fame was less pronounced, so this CD is of the utmost importance if only for the reason of shedding more light on his fledgling career and small output.

Born on 7 January 1876, Hurlstone was first introduced to music by his parents who were accomplished musicians, particularly his mother, who was a piano teacher...