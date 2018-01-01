MAGICAL TRANSFORMATION

RON BIERMAN talks to the

American dramatic soprano Lise Lindstrom

during rehearsals for Puccini's 'Turandot'

at San Diego Opera

Lise Lindstrom has returned to San Diego to sing the lead in Puccini's Turandot. We spoke for nearly an hour in a rehearsal room at the San Diego Civic Center where she'd just finished working on makeup for the performance. You might think that someone with Lindstrom's powerful voice would have known, and been told from the age of twelve or so, that she was destined to become an opera star. But it didn't happen that way for the well-known dramatic soprano, nor is it likely to for any other would-be diva...