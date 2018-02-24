A Worthy Successor

Tomáš Netopil steps in to conduct

the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra in Nottingham,

impressing MIKE WHEELER

Conductor Jiří Bělohlávek was always a welcome visitor to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall, and would have been again on this occasion, during the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra's latest UK tour (Nottingham, UK, 15 February 2018). Following his death last May, Tomáš Netopil stepped in, and showed himself to be a worthy successor.

Orchestra and conductor partnered American cellist Alisa Weilerstein in as memorable an account of Dvořák's Cello Concerto as I've heard...