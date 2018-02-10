Lively and Joyful

Vivaldi, J S Bach and Handel from The Sixteen,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

J S Bach's so-called 'Lutheran' masses — settings of the Kyrie and Gloria only — have been neglected for too long. They all recycle music from his cantatas, which once put them on the wrong side of puritanical hang-ups about baroque composers re-using music from other works. Now that these are largely behind us, they're getting their rightful share of attention...