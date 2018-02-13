Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Traditional Settings

Puccini's 'Tosca' in high definition
at New York Metropolitan Opera
impresses MARIA NOCKIN

 

The Metropolitan Opera's new Tosca has been feted as a major success both in the opera house and on the screen. On Saturday 27 January 2018, it was broadcast in high definition to more than 2,000 movie theaters in 73 countries. The following Wednesday I saw the encore performance at the AMC Desert Ridge Theater in Phoenix, Arizona...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 13 February 2018 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

TOSCA

GIACOMO PUCCINI

DAVID MCVICAR

METROPOLITAN OPERA

NEW YORK

ARIZONA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Lisa Batiashvili >>

 

 

 

 