

Spiritual Balance Reinhard Keiser's

Markus-Passion -

impresses

GERALD FENECH 'Christian Brembeck and his team deliver a performance brimming with vibrant imagery and committed, stylish singing while adhering to Keiser's wishes by moving from verse to verse with effortless purpose.'

Born in Teuchern in 1674, Reinhard Keiser was one of the most influential German composers to just precede the Bach era. When eleven, Keiser entered the famous St Thomas seminary in Leipzig, receiving his musical training from Thomas Selle, the famous cantor of St Thomas'. Finishing his apprenticeship in Leipzig, Keiser was engaged at the Brunswick court as an opera composer, a genre he excelled in...