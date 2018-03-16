Bracing Energy

Beethoven and Tchaikovsky from Pavel Kolesnikov,

Vassily Sinaisky and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

impress MIKE WHEELER

Strange how the myth of Beethoven's 'C minor mood' — the idea that whatever he wrote in this key is invariably dark, stormy and turbulent — persists in the face of the evidence. Pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Vassily Sinaisky clearly didn't see his Third Piano Concerto in that light. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 8 March 2018.)