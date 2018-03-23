Sex and Modernism

A triptych of modern ballets,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Times have changed. Way back in 1955, at Teatro dell'Opera, the Rome debut of the ballet La Création du Monde by Darius Milhaud caused a scandal because it showed that Adam and Eva made love so that the globe would be populated by human beings. Even though the ballet had been created in 1923 at the Théâtre des Champs Elysées in Paris, it had never been seen in Italy...