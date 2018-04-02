A Deep Impression

Less well-known music for oboe and piano

played by James Turnbull and Libby Burgess,

appreciated by MIKE WHEELER

The oboe and piano duo of James Turnbull and Libby Burgess began their thoroughly attractive programme — Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 23 March 2018 — with Schumann's charming Three Romances, Op 94. They made something suitably wistful of No 1, there was a fine control of dynamics within fairly narrow range in No 2, while the changes of mood in the last were made to seem all of a piece.

While the Schumann pieces are fairly well-known outside of oboe circles, the rest of the programme was less so...