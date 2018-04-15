Particularly Satisfying

Music and Vision homepage

Music by
Erkki-Sven Tüür -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'... for those who enjoy contemporary music, and like to hear something new and refreshing, Tüür ticks all the boxes.'

 Erkki-Sven Tüür: Illuminatio; Whistles and Whispers; Symphony No 8. © 2018 Ondine Oy

I had not previously heard of Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tüür, but he is evidently highly regarded and is an important figure in contemporary music. Born in 1959, he began his musical career in progressive rock music, but since 1984 has been working mostly as a composer.

Illuminatio for viola and orchestra was written in 2008. Essentially a viola concerto, it was written as a 'pilgrimage towards eternal light'...

Copyright © 15 April 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

