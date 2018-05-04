Music and Vision homepage

 

VIGOROUSLY RHETORICAL

-------------------------------

A piano recital by Martin James Bartlett,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

BBC Young Musician 2014, Martin James Bartlett, rounded off the latest season of Sunday morning piano recitals at Nottingham's Royal Concert HallNottingham, UK, 22 April 2018 — with a boldly chosen programme of major works from three very different periods of the keyboard repertoire.

After a vigorously rhetorical opening, the Sinfonia to J S Bach's Partita No 2 flowed with precision and contrapuntal clarity. Following a bubbly Courante, Bartlett's stillness and restraint in the Sarabande made a telling contrast...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 May 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

