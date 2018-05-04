VIGOROUSLY RHETORICAL

A piano recital by Martin James Bartlett,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

BBC Young Musician 2014, Martin James Bartlett, rounded off the latest season of Sunday morning piano recitals at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall — Nottingham, UK, 22 April 2018 — with a boldly chosen programme of major works from three very different periods of the keyboard repertoire.

After a vigorously rhetorical opening, the Sinfonia to J S Bach's Partita No 2 flowed with precision and contrapuntal clarity. Following a bubbly Courante, Bartlett's stillness and restraint in the Sarabande made a telling contrast...