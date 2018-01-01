

A Real Melange Music for

wind quintet -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The members of Ventus Machina enjoy this music, as is evident from their well-balanced and joyous playing.'

Ventus Machina, formed in 2011, is based in New Brunswick, Canada. This is their first full-length recording. The flexible programming is themed, seeking to entertain, engage and educate this wind quintet's diverse audiences.

A Short Set (2016), was written by Mike Titlebaum (born 1968), seeking to combine aspects of swing and jazz with some of the elements which make up successful classical wind quintet writing...