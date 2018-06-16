Music and Vision homepage Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

Ensemble

Unaffected Directness

A song recital by Curran Doherty and Edward Turner,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Derby soprano Curran Doherty begins her studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in September, which she starts from a secure foundation. There is already a bloom to the top of her range, while a slight flutter will surely iron itself out before long.

Her lunchtime recital with Cathedral Assistant Director of Music Edward Turner gave a good overview of her expressive range...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 June 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

FRANZ SCHUBERT

IVOR GURNEY

PHILIP HESELTINE

MADELEINE DRING

VOCAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Lohengrin >>

 

Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 