Hugely Enjoyable

'... an exotic musical picture postcard full of perfumed sensuality and brazen march themes ...'

Born in Paris in 1835, Camille Saint-Saëns remains one of the most extraordinary and enigmatic musical prodigies in the history of Western music. A gifted pianist, he made his concert debut when aged only ten, at which he would boast of playing any of Beethoven's thirty-two sonatas as an encore. His early career focused on the conventional path of a church organist, first at Saint-Merri in Paris and later at the more famous La Madeleine, where he remained for some twenty years, gaining a reputation as an outstanding improviser...

