Distinct Possibilities

MIKE WHEELER listens to Haydn and Bach

from the Emanon Ensemble in Derby Cathedral

There was a gratifyingly sizeable audience for the last in the current season of Derby Cathedral Lunchtime concerts, given by the Emanon Ensemble, a group of local musicians brought together specially for the occasion. (Derby, UK, 13 July 2018)

Haydn's Op 20 No 4 is a string quartet of two halves, the serious-minded first two movements offset by the playful minuet and hilarious finale. They were nicely differentiated here, the players entering the first movement's sober frame of mind, finding a latent tension that rose to positive vehemence...