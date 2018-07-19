Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision - read us daily on the net

 

Ensemble

Distinct Possibilities

MIKE WHEELER listens to Haydn and Bach
from the Emanon Ensemble in Derby Cathedral

 

There was a gratifyingly sizeable audience for the last in the current season of Derby Cathedral Lunchtime concerts, given by the Emanon Ensemble, a group of local musicians brought together specially for the occasion. (Derby, UK, 13 July 2018)

Haydn's Op 20 No 4 is a string quartet of two halves, the serious-minded first two movements offset by the playful minuet and hilarious finale. They were nicely differentiated here, the players entering the first movement's sober frame of mind, finding a latent tension that rose to positive vehemence...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 July 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

PIANO MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Portugal and Japan >>

 

Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

 

 

 