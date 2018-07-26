Music and Vision homepage Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

Sober and Engrossing

Orchestral music by
Toshio Hosokawa -
heard by
GIUSEPPE PENNISI

'The interpreters ... are high level and accustomed to working with Hosokawa and his music.'

 Toshio Hosokawa Orchestral Works 3. © 2018 Naxos Rights US Inc

I was enthralled by Toshio Hosokawa's music several years ago, when in July 2004 at the Aix-en-Provence Festival I attended the world premiere of his chamber opera Hanjo. Based on a modern Noh play by Yukio Mishima, this delicate and dreamy work fitted perfectly the small Jeu de Pomme theater, had excellent musical direction by Kazushi Ono and pefect staging by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. I remember quite vividly the impression and the feelings I had during the peformance. Thus, I was quite interested in this recording of his recent orchestral works...

Copyright © 26 July 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

TOSHIO HOSOKAWA: ORCHESTRAL WORKS 3

TOSHIO HOSOKAWA

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

VOCAL MUSIC

JAPAN

SPAIN

