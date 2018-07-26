Sober and Engrossing



Orchestral music by

Toshio Hosokawa

heard by

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

I was enthralled by Toshio Hosokawa's music several years ago, when in July 2004 at the Aix-en-Provence Festival I attended the world premiere of his chamber opera Hanjo. Based on a modern Noh play by Yukio Mishima, this delicate and dreamy work fitted perfectly the small Jeu de Pomme theater, had excellent musical direction by Kazushi Ono and pefect staging by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. I remember quite vividly the impression and the feelings I had during the peformance. Thus, I was quite interested in this recording of his recent orchestral works...