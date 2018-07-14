A Potent Realisation

Mozart's 'Idomeneo' at the Buxton Festival,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

The sea plays as big a role in Mozart's Idomeneo as it does in, say, Peter Grimes or The Tempest. So Isabella Bywater's set for the Buxton Festival production — Buxton Opera House, Buxton, UK, 8 July 2018 — keeps it more or less constantly in view, through a series of openings, with heaps of sand covering the ground in front.

It's the age-old tale of a rash, heat-of-the-moment promise to the gods turning round to bite the person who makes it...