Totally Individual

The first performance of

David Sawer's opera 'The Skating Rink'

impresses RODERIC DUNNETT

It's been another tip-top year for Garsington. Perhaps the highlight, for many opera goers, was their latest sortie into Richard Strauss. It was Leonard Ingrams, late owner of Garsington Manor where the opera company grew up, who shared a passion for the operas of Haydn (almost never done) with an equal delight in Strauss. Garsington staged, and very colourfully, not just some more mainstream Strauss operas (Ariadne and Arabella), but those that surprisingly rarely make the British stage: Die Liebe der Danae, Die schweigsame Frau, Die Ägyptische Helena, Intermezzo and the exquisite Daphne, in productions that swept you off your feet or had you reaching for the tissues...