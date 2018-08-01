A New Venture

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Brahms, Elgar, Haydn, Parry,

Philip Moore, Purcell, Rutter, Stanford

and Vivaldi from Derby Cathedral Choir

An end-of-term summer concert was a new venture for Derby Cathedral Choir (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 18 July 2018).

The headline work was John Rutter's Visions, composed and premiered in 2016. It is scored for treble voices and strings or (as on this occasion) organ, with an important part for harp and an even more important concertante role for solo violin...