|
Deutsche Oper
Mozart's 'Die Zauberflöte' at the
Salzburg Summer Festival,
heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
A few weeks before dying, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart handwrote Deutsche Oper on the front page of the manuscript of Die Zauberflöte. At that time, 'A German Opera' was not a category in the taxonomy of musical theatre. Yet, this could be the key to understanding a Singspiel, where a fairy tale is merged with Masonic rites and references both to current events and to ancient Egypt...
Copyright © 6 August 2018
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy