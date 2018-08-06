Deutsche Oper

Mozart's 'Die Zauberflöte' at the

Salzburg Summer Festival,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

A few weeks before dying, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart handwrote Deutsche Oper on the front page of the manuscript of Die Zauberflöte. At that time, 'A German Opera' was not a category in the taxonomy of musical theatre. Yet, this could be the key to understanding a Singspiel, where a fairy tale is merged with Masonic rites and references both to current events and to ancient Egypt...