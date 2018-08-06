Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

Ensemble

Deutsche Oper

Mozart's 'Die Zauberflöte' at the
Salzburg Summer Festival,
heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

A few weeks before dying, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart handwrote Deutsche Oper on the front page of the manuscript of Die Zauberflöte. At that time, 'A German Opera' was not a category in the taxonomy of musical theatre. Yet, this could be the key to understanding a Singspiel, where a fairy tale is merged with Masonic rites and references both to current events and to ancient Egypt...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 6 August 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

THE MAGIC FLUTE

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

SALZBURG FESTIVAL

SALZBURG

AUSTRIA

FIRST WORLD WAR

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Beat Furrer >>

 

Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

 

 