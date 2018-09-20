War and Peace

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports from

the Sagra Musicale Umbra Festival

The seventy third Sagra Musicale Umbra (13-22 September 2018) has War and Peace as its main theme. The twenty-eight concerts scheduled in various towns of Italy's Umbria Region all deal with this subject. The festival started with Haydn's Missa in tempore belli and ends with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony; a major production is also Britten's War Requiem. As is customary at this festival, in spite of a low budget and very limited financial support from central Government, well-known Italian and international artists and orchestras perform in the large number of concerts during the ten days...