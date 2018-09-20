Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

Ensemble

War and Peace

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports from
the Sagra Musicale Umbra Festival

 

The seventy third Sagra Musicale Umbra (13-22 September 2018) has War and Peace as its main theme. The twenty-eight concerts scheduled in various towns of Italy's Umbria Region all deal with this subject. The festival started with Haydn's Missa in tempore belli and ends with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony; a major production is also Britten's War Requiem. As is customary at this festival, in spite of a low budget and very limited financial support from central Government, well-known Italian and international artists and orchestras perform in the large number of concerts during the ten days...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 20 September 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

SAGRA MUSICALE UMBRA

ITALY

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

BENJAMIN BRITTEN

FRANCIS POULENC

SAMUEL BARBER

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

FIRST WORLD WAR

WORLD WAR II

PARIS

FRANCE

20TH CENTURY

HENRY PURCELL

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Three Choirs Festival >>

 

Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

 

 

 