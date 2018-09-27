|
|
Subtlety in Detail
Leslie Tung plays Mozart,
Beethoven and Haydn -
impressing
ANETT FODOR
'... a rare and unusual musical find.'
|
When I first heard the opening bars of Leslie Tung's CD Theme and Variations, it was the unfamiliar resonance that aroused my curiosity. I hastily read through the CD booklet for details about the instrument. The slightly buzzing tone in the bass and the tinkling high sounds came from what is a lesser-known instrument today...
Copyright © 27 September 2018
Anett Fodor,
Hungary