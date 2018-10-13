Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

A Very Joyous Disc

Brahms arranged by
Kenneth Woods -
impresses
ALICE McVEIGH

'... this is an excellent performance representing a useful, joyful and even inspired addition to the orchestral repertoire.'

 Brahms: Piano Quartet No 2 in A, Op 26. English Symphony Orchestra. Orchestrated and conducted by Kenneth Woods. © 2018 Wyastone Estate Ltd

This is a very joyous disc: sonorous, exuberant and expansive, and wonderfully evocative of the then-youthful Brahms. Kenneth Woods loves his horns — whether they love him must remain rather more doubtful: he sends his really excellent first horn — James Topp — sky-high particularly, as he admits in his notes on his orchestration, because he was smitten with the daring notion of an opening horn chorale. One can see why...

The full article includes 5 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers.

Copyright © 13 October 2018 Alice McVeigh,
Kent UK

