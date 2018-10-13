

A Very Joyous Disc Brahms arranged by

Kenneth Woods -

impresses

ALICE McVEIGH '... this is an excellent performance representing a useful, joyful and even inspired addition to the orchestral repertoire.'

This is a very joyous disc: sonorous, exuberant and expansive, and wonderfully evocative of the then-youthful Brahms. Kenneth Woods loves his horns — whether they love him must remain rather more doubtful: he sends his really excellent first horn — James Topp — sky-high particularly, as he admits in his notes on his orchestration, because he was smitten with the daring notion of an opening horn chorale. One can see why...