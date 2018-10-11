

Addiction to Poetry Debussy songs

GERALD FENECH 'Two joyful hours from four of the most passionate advocates for Debussy you can find at present.'

2018 has been a wonderful year for the Debussy discography, and so it should be. On the centenary of his death this enigmatic composer certainly deserves no less; and yet, despite the many performances that his music is accorded, there are still hidden corners in his repertoire that still await full recognition. The songs on this recording are a prime example of this, not neglected, true, but of a lukewarm interest that tends to detract from the importance of this genre...